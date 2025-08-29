OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1,419.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,557 shares in the company, valued at $57,693,886.73. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 7.6%

MDB stock opened at $318.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

