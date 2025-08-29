OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 436,998 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 904.9% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 893.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

