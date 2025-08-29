OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 668 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,110,000 after buying an additional 209,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,508,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

ITW stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

