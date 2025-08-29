OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $130.99 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $117.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

