OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 347 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,675,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,093 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $407.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.38 and a 200-day moving average of $356.08.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

