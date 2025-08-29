OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $8.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $176.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

