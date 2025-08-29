OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 934,745 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 934,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,474,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

