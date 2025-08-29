OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,795,000. Trip.com Group accounts for 0.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Allianz SE raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Bank of America increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

