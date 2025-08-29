OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 164,826 Shares of Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF $STXE

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:STXE – Free Report) by 451.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.29% of Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA STXE opened at $31.54 on Friday. Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF Profile

The Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (STXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid and large cap companies in emerging markets, excluding China. STXE was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by Strive.

