OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,947,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $59.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

