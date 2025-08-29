OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $8.86 Million in argenex SE $ARGX

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in argenex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in argenex by 102.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.50.

Shares of argenex stock opened at $704.07 on Friday. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.30.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

