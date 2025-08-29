OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $19.07 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,073,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
