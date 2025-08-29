OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 342.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,361 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBAG. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,374.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 246.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $958,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.