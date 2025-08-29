OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $44.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,012 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $44,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.7114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

