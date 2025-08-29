OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,749,000 after acquiring an additional 188,203 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,647.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,953,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,246 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 452,303 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 282,521 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

