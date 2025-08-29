OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 213,625 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 213,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 460,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.