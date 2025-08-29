OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 169,520 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,141,000 after buying an additional 110,510 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 459,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 386,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 217,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period.

GNR stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

