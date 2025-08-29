OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF $INCO

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA INCO opened at $65.61 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

