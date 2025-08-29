Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 55,536 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,536 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.