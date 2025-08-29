Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 272,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 79,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 496,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

