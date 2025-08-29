Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

