Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. This represents a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.