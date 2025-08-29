Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,581,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 419,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,629,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 189,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

BTZ opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

