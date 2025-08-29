Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VB opened at $253.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

