Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $276.27 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $249.68.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

