NVR (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $411,587.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra Jung sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,231.74, for a total value of $411,587.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,380.50. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,070.94 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,743.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7,381.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NVR by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVR by 15.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in NVR by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

