NV5 Global, Inc. $NVEE Shares Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in NV5 Global by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. CJS Securities cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

