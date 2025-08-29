Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $65,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 69.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $256,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

