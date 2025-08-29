Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

