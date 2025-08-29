NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 15.7% – Time to Sell?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.83. 1,407,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the average session volume of 176,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Down 15.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

