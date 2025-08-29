NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Trading Down 26.4% – Should You Sell?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 26.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.39. 2,146,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,464% from the average session volume of 137,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

NowVertical Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Owen Doritty purchased 50,000 shares of NowVertical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Also, Director David Charron purchased 100,000 shares of NowVertical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 182,774 shares of company stock valued at $99,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.