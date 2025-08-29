Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,588 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $330,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $956.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $841.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $960.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus set a $935.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.