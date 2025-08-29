Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 23,106 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,802,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,497 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,129,000 after purchasing an additional 603,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 67.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 161,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

