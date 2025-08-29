Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 84,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,846,000 after purchasing an additional 431,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.12 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

