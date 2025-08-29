Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 407,119 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 828,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 80,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 224,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 467,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period.

Shares of BBIN opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

