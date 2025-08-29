Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

