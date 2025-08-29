Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 1,688 shares.The stock last traded at $12.07 and had previously closed at $10.33.

Nikon Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Research analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

