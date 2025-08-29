NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.2222.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $645,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

