Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $327,665,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $298,327,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $170,943,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9%

Atlassian stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -178.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,804.92. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,332 shares of company stock worth $100,882,412 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

