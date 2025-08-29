News Corporation $NWS Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in News by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in News by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 939,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of News to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.