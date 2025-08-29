NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Director Alfred Grasso Sells 5,644 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfred Grasso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Alfred Grasso sold 5,356 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $129,293.84.

Shares of NTCT opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

