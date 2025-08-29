Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.31 Million

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market capitalization of $136.63 million and $32.31 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110,620.42 or 0.99968526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00360670 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.14175927 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $26,602,070.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.