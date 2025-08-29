Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR is Pembroke Management LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MPWR opened at $858.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock worth $38,623,130. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

