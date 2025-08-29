Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $106,336.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $106,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,169.28. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MHK opened at $132.53 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,324,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $61,159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 907,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,640,000 after purchasing an additional 500,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,276,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

