Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

