Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after buying an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

