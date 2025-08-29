Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.