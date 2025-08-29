Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,230 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

