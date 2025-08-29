Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

