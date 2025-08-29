Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

